STMicroelectronics (STM) Soars 6.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

STMicroelectronics STM shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $33.53. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks.

STMicroelectronics benefits from stronger demand in personal electronics, growth in communication equipment and computer peripherals alongwith AI Data Center opportunities and new automotive design wins in electric and traditional vehicles.

This chip company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +142.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.04 billion, up 20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For STMicroelectronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

STMicroelectronics is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. Texas Instruments TXN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $196.2. TXN has returned -12.7% in the past month.

For Texas Instruments, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $1.37. This represents a change of +7% from what the company reported a year ago. Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

