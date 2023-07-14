STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $52.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 7.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

STMicroelectronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, STMicroelectronics is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.27 billion, up 11.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $17.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.43% and +6.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STMicroelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, STMicroelectronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.

Investors should also note that STM has a PEG ratio of 2.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

