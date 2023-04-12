STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $49.69, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 1.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

STMicroelectronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, STMicroelectronics is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.52%.

STM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.34% and +5.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. STMicroelectronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, STMicroelectronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.44.

Meanwhile, STM's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

