STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $38.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 4.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.65% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, STMicroelectronics is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.44 billion, up 24.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $16.12 billion, which would represent changes of +85.19% and +26.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. STMicroelectronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, STMicroelectronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.5, which means STMicroelectronics is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that STM has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.