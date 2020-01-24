STMicroelectronics (STM) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.8%

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $26.80 to $28.39 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2019 results.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

STMicroelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Semiconductor - General industry may consider Screen Holdings Co., Ltd DINRF, which also has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

