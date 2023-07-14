STMicroelectronics (STM) Boosts Portfolio With Power Tool

STMicroelectronics STM and Würth Elektronik have co-developed the Würth power tool, which efficiently drives a low-voltage Brushless DC motor for handheld power-tool applications.



The tool was first demonstrated at the leading international tradeshow, PCIM Europe, which took place from May 9 to 11 in Nuremberg.



The demo highlighted the capabilities of ST's STM32G4 MCU and STDRIVE101 gate driver in powering six STL220N6F7 MOSFETs and complying with Würth Elektronik's Ferrite Bead and Power Inductor.



Moreover, the design incorporates all the requisite user interfaces for controlling the motor's trigger, speed and direction.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

STM Banks on Strong Portfolio & Expanding Partner Base

STMicroelectronics shares have gained 45.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor- General industry’s rally of 112% and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 36.12%.



STMicroelectronics has underperformed the industry due to lower personal electronics demand (as a result of chip shortages because of the Ukraine war), higher manufacturing costs and currency headwinds.



The company, however, raised its full-year outlook driven by a strong portfolio and expanding partner base.



STMicroelectronics is collaborating with Airbus to develop power electronics for hybrid-powered aircraft and full electric urban air vehicles, focusing on wide bandgap semiconductors like silicon carbide and gallium nitride to enable smaller, lighter and more efficient electronic systems.



This move is expected to develop new power solutions that satisfy the specific requirements of the demanding aircraft business and contribute to the industry's decarbonization goals.



Additionally, STMicroelectronics and TTTech have collaborated to provide high-performance networking solutions for space missions, including the European launcher program Ariane 6 and NASA's Gateway, contributing to the digitalization of both near-Earth and deep space.



STMicroelectronics has introduced a FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor with a 90° field of view. This optical sensor improves situational awareness in home automation, appliances, computers, robots and smart equipment.



Moreover, the company recently unveiled STHV200 ultrasound integrated circuit, which offers 3A linear and 2A pulse output, suitable for pulsed wave, continuous wave and elastography applications.



It simplifies medical and industrial scanners by integrating linear and pulse drivers, clamping, switching and diagnostic circuitry.

Positive Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, STMicroelectronics expects net revenues of $4.28 billion, reflecting a sequential increase of 0.8%.



The company expects 2023 revenues to be within the range of $17 billion to $17.8 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of about 5% to 10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $17.25 billion, implying a 7% increase from 2022. Also, the consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $4.25, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.43%

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, STMicroelectronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Palo Alto Networks PANW, Baidu BIDU and Salesforce CRM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Palo Alto Networks shares have increased 71.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for PANW is currently projected at 31.5%.



Baidu shares have gained 33.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BIDU is currently projected at 48.08%.



Salesforce shares have gained 73.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRM is currently projected at 19.25%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.