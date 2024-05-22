News & Insights

STMicroelectronics Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

STMicroelectronics (STM) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics N.V. reported unanimous shareholder approval of all resolutions presented at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the company’s 2023 financial accounts, dividend distributions, and management appointments. The company’s agenda, detailed AGM information, and minutes will be available on its website, and a dividend schedule was disclosed. Additionally, STMicroelectronics is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027.

Stocks mentioned

STM

