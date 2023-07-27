STMicroelectronics sees Q3 sales of $4.38 billion

July 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics STMPA.PA, one of Europe's largest chipmakers, said on Thursday it expects an improvement in third quarter sales.

The company said it expects third quarter net revenues of $4.38 billion, against the $4.33 billion it posted for the second quarter which ended on July 1, 2023.

Second quarter sales were roughly above a consensus from Refinitiv data, which had expected $4.27 billion.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

