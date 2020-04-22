STMicroelectronics sees Q2 revenue drop due to declining automotive demand

April 22 (Reuters) - Europe's largest chipmaker, STMicroelectronics STM.PA, expects its second-quarter revenue to drop about 10% due to governmental regulations and declining demand in its automotive unit, it said on Wednesday.

The company's first-quarter revenue increased 7.5% thanks to higher sales in its imaging, analog and microcontroller divisions, it said.

Second-quarter gross margins should come in at about 34.6%, the chipmaker said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

