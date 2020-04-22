STMicroelectronics sees Q2 revenue drop due to automotive slowdown and coronavirus

Repeats to media subscribers

April 22 (Reuters) - Europe's largest chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA sees a 10% drop in second-quarter revenue due to declining automotive demand and governmental measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Wednesday.

The chipmaker had said in January its expects a drop in first-quarter sales due to falling demand for smartphone components that should be followed by a rebound in the second quarter.

"The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent containment measures by governments around the world brought challenges in our manufacturing operations and, especially in the last few days of the quarter, logistics," Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said.

Second-quarter gross margins should come in at about 34.6% after 37.9% in the first quarter due to these challenges as well as declining demand in STMicroelectronics' automotive segment, Chery said.

If supply constraints are lifted, STMicroelectronics should grow in the second half of 2020 and reach revenues of between $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion for the year, he said.

