Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics Q4 Profit Down, But Beats View; Sees Higher Revenues In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company STMicroelectronics NV (STM) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income declined 6.2 percent to $392 million or $0.43 per share from last year's $418 million or $0.46 per share.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth- quarter net revenues grew 4 percent to $2.75 billion from $2.65 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $2.68 billion.

Gross margin was 39.3 percent, down from 40 percent last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company said its outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $2.36 billion, increasing year-over-year by 13.7 percent and decreasing sequentially by 14.3 percent. Gross margin is expected to be 38.0 percent, including about 80 basis points of unsaturation charges.

Analysts expect first-quarter revenues of $2.25 billion.

Further, for 2020, the company plans to invest about $1.5 billion in CAPEX to support strategic initiatives and revenue growth to progress towards mid-term revenue ambition of $12 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular