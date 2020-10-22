Markets
STMicroelectronics Q3 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported that its third-quarter net income decreased to $242 million or $0.26 per share from $302 million or $0.34 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net revenues were $2.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. Analysts expected revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

For the fourth-quarter, the company expects net revenues to be $2.99 billion, an increase of 12.0% sequentially at the mid-point, plus or minus 350 basis points. Analysts expect revenue of $2.77 billion for the fourth-quarter.

For the full year 2020, the company now expect net revenues at the mid-point to be about $9.97 billion, translating into 4.3% year-over-year growth, with a double-digit operating margin performance. Analysts expect annual revenues of $9.70 billion.

