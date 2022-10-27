STMicroelectronics Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to parent company stockholders climbed to $1.10 billion or $1.16 per share from $474 million or $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year.

Net revenues for the third quarter grew to $4.32 billion from last year's $3.20 billion, driven by continued strong demand for product portfolio. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups.

The company's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2022 fourth quarter is net revenues are expected to be $4.40 billion, an increase of 1.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.

The company's fourth quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $4.40 billion, increasing year-over-year by 23.7% and sequentially by 1.8%. The midpoint of the outlook translates into full year 2022 net revenues of about $16.10 billion, representing a 26.2% year-over-year growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.