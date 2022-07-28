STMicroelectronics Q2 Profit Climbs, Tops Estimates; Sees Q3 Revenues Above Market; Lifts FY22 View

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income surged 110.4 percent to $867 million or $0.92 per share from last year's $412 million or $0.44 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues were $3.84 billion, up 28.3 percent from $2.99 billion a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues of $3.75 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company said its third-quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $4.24 billion, a growth of 32.6 percent from last year, and sequentially by 10.5 percent. Gross margin is expected to be about 47.0 percent.

Further, the company plans fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $15.9 billion to $16.2 billion and gross margin to be about 47.0 percent.

Analysts estimate revenues of $3.91 billion for the quarter, and $15.19 billion for the year.

The company previously expected fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion.

