News & Insights

Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics Q2 Net Income Declines; Net Revenues Down 25.3%

July 25, 2024 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) reported second quarter net income of $353 million, down 64.8% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.38 compared to $1.06. Net revenues were $3.23 billion, down 25.3% from last year.

At the mid-point, for the 2024 third quarter, the company expects: net revenues to be $3.25 billion, an increase of 0.6% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; and gross margin of 38%, plus or minus 200 basis points.

"We will now drive the company based on a plan for FY24 revenues in the range of $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion. Within this plan, we expect a gross margin of about 40%," said Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.