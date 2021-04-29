Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics Q1 Net Income Rises; Net Revenues Up 35.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported first quarter net income to parent company of $364 million compared to $192 million, prior year. Earnings per share increased to $0.39 from $0.21. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net revenues were $3.02 billion compared to $2.23 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.92 billion, for the quarter.

For second quarter, the company expects net revenues to be $2.9 billion, a decrease of 3.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.

The company expects 2021 CAPEX to be about $2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular