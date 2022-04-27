Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics Q1 Net Income More Than Doubles; Net Revenues Up 17.6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported that its first quarter net income and earnings per share increased to $747 million or $0.79 per share from $364 million or $0.39 per share, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net revenues totaled $3.55 billion, a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.49 billion in revenue.

At the mid-point, for the second quarter, the company expects net revenues to be $3.75 billion, an increase of 5.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; and gross margin of about 46.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points.

STMicroelectronics said it continues to drive the company based on a plan for fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular