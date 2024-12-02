STMicroelectronics put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in STMicroelectronics (STM) with 1,238 puts trading, or 1.0x expected. Most active are Apr-25 30 puts and Mar-25 28 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 540 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.09, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

