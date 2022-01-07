Markets
STMicroelectronics Primarily Q4 Net Revenues Above Prior Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) said it ended fourth quarter with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market. Preliminary fourth quarter net revenues were $3.56 billion, 140 basis points above the high end of the range. The prior outlook was for fourth quarter net revenues to be $3.40 billion.

Fiscal 2021 revenues were $12.76 billion, up 24.9% from last year, reflecting a strong performance across all the end markets.

