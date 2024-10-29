STMicroelectronics price target lowered to EUR 35 from EUR 42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande lowered the firm’s price target on STMicroelectronics (STM) to EUR 35 from EUR 42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
