STMicroelectronics price target lowered to EUR 30 from EUR 36 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on STMicroelectronics (STM) to EUR 30 from EUR 36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- STMicroelectronics downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Oddo BHF
- STMicroelectronics downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to EUR 25 from EUR 28 at Barclays
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to $33 from $35 at Susquehanna
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Baird
