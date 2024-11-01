News & Insights

STMicroelectronics price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Baird

November 01, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on STMicroelectronics (STM) to $30 from $35 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said inventories entering the seasonally-weak 1H of next year are too high given lack of demand pick up, triggering significant under-utilization charges and likely an eight-year gross margin low for 1Q.

