STMicroelectronics Preliminary Q4 Net Revenues Above Its Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics (STM) said its preliminary fourth quarter net revenues are above the business outlook range provided on October 22, 2020. Preliminary fourth quarter net revenues are $3.24 billion, up 21.3% sequentially and 580 basis points above the high end of the range. The prior outlook was for net revenues to be $2.99 billion, an increase of 12.0% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.

Fiscal 2020 revenues were $10.22 billion, up 6.9% from prior year. The company will release its earnings on January 28, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.