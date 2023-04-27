News & Insights

STMicroelectronics posts better-than-expected Q1 results

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

April 27, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Martin Coulter for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.DE reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday.

Its revenue rose to $4.25 billion, up from $4.42 billion the previous quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon.

First-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.10 beat analysts' average estimate of $0.99, IBES data showed.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

