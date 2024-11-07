STMicroelectronics Partners with ENGIE for Renewable Energy

STMicroelectronics NV (FR:STMPA) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics has signed a 21-year agreement with ENGIE to receive renewable energy from a new solar park in Malaysia, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2027. This partnership, starting in 2025, will provide ST’s Malaysian operations with significant renewable energy, supporting their goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2027. The deal underscores ST’s commitment to sustainable practices and ENGIE’s role in the global energy transition.

