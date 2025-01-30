STMicroelectronics Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on STMicroelectronics.

Looking at options history for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $238,067 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $58,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $30.0 for STMicroelectronics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for STMicroelectronics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across STMicroelectronics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $23.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

STMicroelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.41 $30.00 $37.0K 1.9K 167 STM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $30.00 $32.5K 1.9K 117 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $30.00 $32.5K 251 592 STM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.5 $28.00 $29.7K 2.0K 55 STM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.52 $30.00 $29.2K 1.9K 207

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconducteurs in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

In light of the recent options history for STMicroelectronics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

STMicroelectronics's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,359,705, with STM's price down by -8.97%, positioned at $22.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest STMicroelectronics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.