STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (STM) Price Target Increased by 46.10% to 54.85

The average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:STM) has been revised to $54.85 / share. This is an increase of 46.10% from the prior estimate of $37.54 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.43 to a high of $74.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from the latest reported closing price of $50.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 16.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.07%, an increase of 51.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.20% to 90,395K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 10,532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,387K shares , representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 5,280K shares.

Invesco holds 5,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares , representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,553K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 34.91% over the last quarter.

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