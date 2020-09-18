STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.41% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.11, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STM was $31.11, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.98 and a 112.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.67.

STM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). STM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports STM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.3%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

