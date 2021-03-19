STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STM was $35.63, representing a -17.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.02 and a 137.53% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

STM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). STM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports STM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.62%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STM as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 19.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STM at 6.16%.

