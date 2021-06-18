STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 41.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.85, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STM was $37.85, representing a -12.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.02 and a 45.19% increase over the 52 week low of $26.07.

STM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). STM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports STM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.9%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STM as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (STM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 4.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STM at 6.12%.

