STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that STM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.15, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STM was $27.15, representing a -0.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.18 and a 126.25% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

STM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). STM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports STM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.24%, compared to an industry average of -18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STM as a top-10 holding:

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (LOUP)

Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX)

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VALX with an increase of 12.12% over the last 100 days. LOUP has the highest percent weighting of STM at 3.68%.

