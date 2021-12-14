STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.79, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STM was $47.79, representing a -8.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.15 and a 43.51% increase over the 52 week low of $33.30.

STM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). STM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports STM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.56%, compared to an industry average of 22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stm Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STM as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 7.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STM at 7.23%.

