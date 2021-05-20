STM

STMicroelectronics mulling offer for Oslo-listed Nordic Semiconductor -paper

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI, STM.PA is mulling an offer to buy Oslo-listed rival Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL, Italian daily MF said on Thursday.

The report said preliminary talks had been held already and that an offer could follow shortly.

Nordic Semiconductor has a market capitalisation of around $4.5 billion.

STMicroelectronics could not immediately be reached for a comment.

