STMicroelectronics mulling offer for Oslo-listed Nordic Semiconductor -paper

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI, STM.PA is mulling an offer to buy Oslo-listed rival Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL, Italian daily MF said on Thursday.

The report said preliminary talks had been held already and that an offer could follow shortly.

Nordic Semiconductor has a market capitalisation of around $4.5 billion.

STMicroelectronics could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

