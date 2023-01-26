STM

STMicroelectronics lifts fourth quarter sales

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 26, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Martin Coulter for Reuters ->

By Martin Coulter

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA on Thursday reported bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, despite challenging economic conditions.

The firm's net revenue rose to $4.42 billon compared to 4.32 billion the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

((martin.coulter@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @martinjbcoulter; +447436546182;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.