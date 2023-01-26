STMicroelectronics lifts fourth quarter sales

By Martin Coulter

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA on Thursday reported bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, despite challenging economic conditions.

The firm's net revenue rose to $4.42 billon compared to 4.32 billion the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

