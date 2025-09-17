Markets
STMicroelectronics To Invest $60 Mln In France Pilot Line For Next-gen Chip Packaging

September 17, 2025 — 03:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, on Wednesday announced said it will develop the next generations of Panel-Level Packaging technology through a pilot line at its Tours site in France, supported by a capital investment of over $60 million.

The line is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2026.

The investment is part of the company's wide program to reshape its manufacturing footprint, focused on advanced manufacturing infrastructure and long-term site development in France and Italy.

The company has been developing Panel-Level Packaging with Direct Copper Interconnect or PLP-DCI since 2020. This approach replaces traditional wire or solder bump connections with copper interconnections, improving electrical performance, heat dissipation, and miniaturization while reducing power losses.

The company's current automated PLP-DCI line in Malaysia produces over 5 million units daily on large 700x700mm panels.

The project is expected to benefit from synergies with the local R&D ecosystem, including the CERTEM R&D center.

Panel-Level Packaging is an advanced chip packaging and test technology that improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enables smaller, more powerful, and cost-effective devices.

