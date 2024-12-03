STMicroelectronics initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jakob Bluestone initiated coverage of STMicroelectronics (STM) with a Neutral rating and $28 price target The firm expects 2025 to be a better year for European semis and believes investors should selectively buy the recent dip. It believes it is too early to turn on analog semis en masse, however.

