News & Insights

Stocks

STMicroelectronics initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

December 03, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jakob Bluestone initiated coverage of STMicroelectronics (STM) with a Neutral rating and $28 price target The firm expects 2025 to be a better year for European semis and believes investors should selectively buy the recent dip. It believes it is too early to turn on analog semis en masse, however.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.