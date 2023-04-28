News & Insights

US Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries win EU approval for French chip factory

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 28, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - Chipmakers STMicroelectronics STM.DE and GlobalFoundries GFS.O on Friday secured EU approval to build a new chip factory with French state aid in France.

The companies announced their plan in July last year, with the new facility to be situated next to STM's existing plant in Crolles and targeted to reach full capacity by 2026, with up to 620,000 wafers per year of production at a size of 18-nanometers.

“The aid will take the form of direct grants to ST and to GF, to support their investments in the project worth totally 7.4 billion euros,” the European Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @StraussMarine;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STM
GFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.