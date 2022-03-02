STMicroelectronics gets new 600 million euros loan

Repeats with no changes

March 2 (Reuters) - Technology company STMicroelectronics STM.PA got a new 600 million euros ($665.16 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support its research activities, the company said, as Europe tries to strengthen its own tech sector.

The loan was also welcomed by the Italian and French governments.

"There will be no political sovereignty without digital sovereignty. Europe must use all the tools it has, to invest in new technologies. The EIB’s role is crucial, when it grants a 600 million euros loan to STMicroelectronics," added French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in a statement.

($1 = 0.9020 euros)

