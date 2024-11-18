News & Insights

STMicroelectronics Executes Share Buyback Strategy

November 18, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

STMicroelectronics NV (FR:STMPA) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics has repurchased 474,885 of its own shares, representing 0.05% of its total share capital, for approximately EUR 11.8 million. This buyback is part of a strategy to fulfill obligations related to employee share options and other corporate purposes. Such activities often influence investor perception and can impact the stock price and market performance.

