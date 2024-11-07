News & Insights

STMicroelectronics enters 21-year PPA with Engie SA entity and Conextone Energy

November 07, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

STMicroelectronics (STM) announced a 21-year power purchase agreement, or PPA, with BKH Solar Sdn Bhd, an entity jointly established by Engie Renewable (ENGIY) and Conextone Energy. The agreement will facilitate the supply of approximately 50 GWh of renewable energy annually from a new solar farm in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, Malaysia. This long-term agreement is undertaken under the Corporate Green Power Program introduced by the Malaysian Single Buyer in 2023.

