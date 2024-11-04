STMicroelectronics downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics (STM) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 20, down from EUR 35. The firm sees challenges to automotive growth in fiscal 2025, with margins “remaining vulnerable” to under-utilization charges, reservation fee roll-off and higher depreciation charges. It cites headwinds in the automotive market, and flat sales elsewhere, for the downgrade of STMicroelectronics.
