STMicroelectronics downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF downgraded STMicroelectronics (STM) to Neutral from Outperform with a EUR 28 price target
- STMicroelectronics downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to EUR 25 from EUR 28 at Barclays
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to $33 from $35 at Susquehanna
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Baird
- STMicroelectronics: Q3 2024 Financial Overview and Outlook
