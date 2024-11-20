STMicroelectronics announces long-term targets at Capital Markets Day

STMicroelectronics (STM) is hosting its Capital Markets Day in Paris, France. Within the framework of an unchanged strategy, ST is reiterating its $20B plus revenue ambition and associated financial model, that it now expects to be reached by 2030. ST is also setting an intermediate financial model with revenues expected around $18B with an operating margin within a 22% to 24% range in 2027-2028. With the execution of its manufacturing reshaping program and cost base resizing initiative, ST expects to exit 2027 with high triple-digit million-dollar savings compared to the current cost base. This will enable the company to reach an operating margin between 22 and 24% in 2027-2028.

