STMicroelectronics and Sanan plan silicon carbide venture in China

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Semiconductor supplier STMicroelectronics STMPA.PA and Sanan Optoelectronics 600703.SS plan to set up a silicon carbide manufacturing joint venture in Chongqing, China, they said on Wednesday.

The companies' joint statement said the total cost of the venture was expected to be about $3.2 billion, including capital expenditure of about $2.4 billion over the next five years.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)

