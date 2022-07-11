US Markets
STM

STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries confirm major new France investment

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics and U.S. peer GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans for a new site in France, which they said would create around 1,000 new jobs and support Europe's plans to develop more microchips.

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA and U.S. peer GlobalFoundries GFS.O announced on Monday plans for a new site in France, which they said would create around 1,000 new jobs and support Europe's plans to develop more microchips.

The companies said the new French site comprised a projected multi-billion euro collaborative investment that included significant financial support from the French state.

They did not disclose an amount but Le Figaro newspaper earlier reported that the new French site in Crolles would have an investment of nearly 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

($1 = 0.9853 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM GFS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular