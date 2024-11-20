STMicroelectronics Aims for $20 Billion Revenue by 2030

STMicroelectronics NV (FR:STMPA) has released an update.
STMicroelectronics has set an ambitious financial target to reach $20 billion in revenue by 2030, with an intermediate goal of $18 billion and an operating margin of 22-24% by 2027-2028. The company plans to achieve this through cost reductions and strategic manufacturing changes, aiming for sustainable and profitable growth. STMicroelectronics continues to focus on innovation and sustainability to drive transformation across industrial sectors.
