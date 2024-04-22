News & Insights

STMicroelectronics Agrees With SiCrystal To Bring Additional Volumes Of SiC Substrate Wafers

(RTTNews) - ROHM and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced the expansion of the existing multi-year, long-term 150mm silicon carbide substrate wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company. The new agreement governs the supply of larger volumes of SiC substrate wafers, for a minimum expected value of $230 million.

Geoff West, Chief Procurement Officer, STMicroelectronics, said: "This expanded agreement with SiCrystal will bring additional volumes of 150mm SiC substrate wafers to support our devices manufacturing capacity ramp-up for automotive and industrial customers worldwide."

