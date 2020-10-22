STMicro third-quarter earnings meet market expectations

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics'STM.BN third-quarter earnings met market expectations on Thursday, confirming that strong demand from the auto and mobile industries drove up revenues.

The Geneva-based company said its gross margin for three months ended Sept. 30 was 36%, in-line with its own forecast. Its diluted earnings per share for the period amounted to $0.26, close to the analyst mean estimate of 28 cents, according to a consensus compiled by Refinitiv IBES.

Earlier this month, STMicro said a sharp rise in automotive and microcontrollers demand helped it beat its own forecast for sales in the third-quarter, setting it on course to top its 2020 guidance.

The company's third-quarter net revenues amounted to $2.67 billion, up by 28% from the previous quarter. The group expects net revenues to reach about $9.97 billion in 2020, reflecting a 4.3% growth compared to the previous year and an operating margin of more than 10%.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

