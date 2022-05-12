STM

STMicro sees over $20 bln in annual sales by 2027

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics targets over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027 at the latest, it said on Thursday, driven by continued demand from the automotive, industrial and smartphone industries.

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics targets over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027 at the latest, it said on Thursday, driven by continued demand from the automotive, industrial and smartphone industries.

The sales target represents about a 30% increase from the top range of its expectations for this year, at $15.3 billion. STMicro also ambitions to generate a gross margin of over 50% by 2027 at the latest.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by GV De Clercq)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters