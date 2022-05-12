STMicro sees over $20 bln in annual sales by 2027

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics targets over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027 at the latest, it said on Thursday, driven by continued demand from the automotive, industrial and smartphone industries.

The sales target represents about a 30% increase from the top range of its expectations for this year, at $15.3 billion. STMicro also ambitions to generate a gross margin of over 50% by 2027 at the latest.

