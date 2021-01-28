STM

STMicro sees higher yearly sales in Q1

Contributor
Charles Regnier Reuters
Published

French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it expected its first-quarter sales to jump by almost a third year-on-year, confirming the acceleration in demand, especially in automotive and microcontroller segments.

Removes extraneous word from the headline

Jan 28 (Reuters) - French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA said on Thursday it expected its first-quarter sales to jump by almost a third year-on-year, confirming the acceleration in demand, especially in automotive and microcontroller segments.

The company, which produces over 60% of its revenues in Asia-Pacific and whose customers include Apple AAPL.O and Tesla TSLA.O, forecast its first-quarter sales will rise by 31.2% from the previous year to around $2.93 billion.

(Reporting by Charles Regnier in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((charles.regnier@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 42))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM AAPL TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters